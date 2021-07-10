Father of slain 3-year-old is injured in drive-by shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The father of a Connecticut toddler who was shot to death in April has been wounded in another drive-by shooting.

Police tell The Hartford Courant that 34-year-old Randell Jones Sr. was among those injured Thursday afternoon when shots were fired at a corner store in Hartford. Five people were arrested after Thursday’s shooting following a police chase into Windsor.

Among those facing charges is 18-year-old Ja’Kye Preston, the older brother of 16-year-old Ja’Mari Preston.

The younger Preston was also shot to death in Hartford on April 10, in a separate incident that police say was linked to the shooting of the toddler.