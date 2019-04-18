Hartford

FBI, faith leaders coming together to discuss March threat at Hartford mosque

Apr 18, 2019

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 05:37 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The FBI will be meeting with faith leaders in Hartford on Friday to discuss a threat that came into a local mosque. 

Someone called in the threat to the Muhammad Islamic Center of Greater Hartford after the mosque attacks in New Zealand back in March.

The caller threatened to kill worshipers at the mosque, and there have been lower numbers of people turning out for service since. 

