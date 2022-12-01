CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing 14 banks along Interstate 91.

The FBI dubbed 30-year-old Taylor Dziczek of Chicopee the “Route 91 bandit” for bank robberies located in various cities and towns along I-91 in western Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Vermont. He was taken into custody Thursday without incident and charges were filed by the US Attorney’s office in Connecticut.

On May 16, Dziczek allegedly robbed the Peoples United Bank in Plainville. During the robbery, authorities said he gave the teller a note stating that he had a gun. When the teller said she didn’t have money, he pulled out a gun and said statement such as “Don’t be a hero.”

Authorities watched him at the MGM Casino in Springfield, Massachusetts, and took a straw from the Red Bull he was drinking. DNA on the straw matched the money wrappers he’d left in the Plainville robbery.

If convicted, he faces up to 2- years in prison.