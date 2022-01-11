FD: 5 apartments displaced after partial building collapse in Hartford

Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Alabama on Thursday morning. (Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency crews responded to a partial building collapse in Hartford late Monday night.

Fire crews responded to Wethersfield Avenue for the report of a partial collapse of a building. When crews arrived, they noticed the front façade of a 3-story brick apartment building over a commercial property was collapsing.

The building was evacuated and a CT Transit bus was called to the scene to provide temporary shelter for the residents. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Fire officials said the building was deemed uninhabitable and five apartments were displaced.

No additional information was released at this time.