HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters quickly knocked down a front porch fire at a West Boulevard Street home Saturday afternoon.

Companies got the call just after 4:15 p.m., and they knocked the fire down within eight minutes. One older man got a burn on his hand. No firefighters reported any injuries.

The fire was contained to the outside of the house, so the occupants do not need to relocate.

Fire is under investigation by our Fire Marshals Office.