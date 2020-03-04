FD: Room with door closed ‘virtually untouched’ in Southington apartment fire

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Southington were called to an apartment fire Tuesday, where they later discovered that a room with its door closed was not affected by the fire.

Officials say they were able to contain the apartment fire on Queen Street quickly. Three occupants escaped; two of them suffered significant injuries.

Fire officials say the child’s bedroom was ‘virtually untouched,’ as the door was closed at the time of the fire. ‘Closing your door before you doze’ can protect those sleeping from potential fires and can save lives, according to fire officials.

The fire department says temperatures outside a closed room during a fire can reach 1,000 F, and closed rooms typically remain under 100 F.

Officials have not announced the cause of the fire.