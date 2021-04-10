FEMA COVID mobile vaccination unit heads to New Britain this weekend

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s mobile COVID vaccination unit is moving to New Britain Saturday and Sunday.

Griffin Health is partnering with FEMA, The Connecticut Department of Public Health, The New Britain Health Department, New Britain Emergency Management, and the New Britain Mayor’s Office to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to New Britain residents.

The mobile vaccination unit will be located at Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. specifically for New Britain residents.

The clinic will be administering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot.

Officials say that walk-ups are welcome.

