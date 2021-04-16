FEMA COVID vaccine clinic in Hartford this weekend; no appointment needed

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNH) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic is now in the Capital City.

In partnership with the City of Hartford and Trinity Health of New England, FEMA is giving Hartford residents the chance to get the Pfizer vaccine at its clinics this weekend.

“The way we’re going to beat this as a community is by getting vaccinated,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

On Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, the clinic will be at the Wish Museum School parking lot on 350 Barbour Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, April 18 and Monday, April 19, the clinic will move to St. Lawrence O’Toole/Maria Reina de la Paz Parish on 494 New Britain Avenue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin encouraged city residents to take advantage of these clinics and provided reassurance to all who might be hesitant to get vaccinated, in the wake of the recent pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“If the FDA’s decision this week tells you anything, it’s that they’re being extraordinarily focused on safety,” explained Mayor Bronin. “That should give people confidence and comfort.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal echoed that same sentiment.

“The vaccine at these clinics have been tested, and tested, and tested,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

There’s been a continued push to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Almost all of the individuals who are now being hospitalized due to COVID-19 – well more than 97% – are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Phil Roland, Chief Medical Officer at St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Phil Roland, Chief Medical Officer at St. Francis Hospital, said they’re now seeing much younger individuals needing hospitalization.

“30 and 40 and, sometimes, 20-year-olds needing hospitalization – really underscoring why everyone needs to get vaccinated, 16 and up,” said Dr. Roland. “We know now, with millions and millions of doses having been given, that these vaccines are safe, they’re effective, they work.”

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in attending one of these clinics:

Appointments are not needed but are encouraged. Hartford residents can call 211 to make an appointment.

Residents are asked to bring a photo ID or a recent piece of mail with their Hartford address.

Even though the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 16 and older, the clinic will only vaccinate people 18 and up. The clinic is first-come, first-served, but people are encouraged to bring family and friends who also need to be vaccinated.