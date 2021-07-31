Female suffering non-life threatening injuries after approaching police with gunshot wound in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Female suffers from non-life threatening injuries after shooting Saturday night in Hartford.

Hartford police said at 8:30 p.m., an officer was approached by a victim suffering a gunshot wound on Woodland Street.

The female victim in her 50’s, was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said her injuries is considered to be non-life threatening.

The location of the incident has not been determined.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is

asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).