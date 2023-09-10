NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A little pasta, a little wine and a little festa was back on Sunday in New Britain.

The annual Festa Italiana was held despite a bit of rain, with participants coming to taste traditional food, hear music, dance and enter contests.

“They could come and have all different tastes, from sausage and peppers, to pasta,” said Peter Delfino, the president of Festa Italiana. “We have watermelon contest for the kids, bocce tournament, wine tasting — just the whole Italian tradition.”

At its heart, the festival is about embracing the Italian-American experience.

“Just to have people come over to talk to them, to tell em about our culture, where we’re from — that’s what makes the day for me,” said Frank Vesci, with Festa Italiana.

Most of the funds raised go to charity, with two scholarships being awarded to local high school students.