Final touches put in place for President of Poland’s visit to New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The citizens of New Britain are working on the final touches for a special guest arriving this weekend.

On Sunday, Polish President, Andrzej Duda, alongside his wife, Mrs. Agata Kornhauser-Duda will be visiting the city of New Britain.

At 1:00 p.m., the Polish President will attend mass at Holy Cross Church. News 8 will livestream the mass on WTNH.com.

The big event is happening later Sunday afternoon at Walnut Hill Park, where President Duda is expected to deliver a speech.

Students from the John Paul II Polish School will be performing for President Duda, they were rehearsing at the park early Saturday evening.

These #NewBritain kids are performing for the President of Poland tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wAdNVWAYQX — CTLaSalle Blanks (@CTLaSalleBlanks) September 21, 2019

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart is also preparing for the big day, Tweeting a photo of the key to the city that will be gifted to President Duda.

