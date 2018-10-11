Finding comfort through artistic expression with mending arts
(WTNH) - People living with mental health conditions all over Connecticut are finding comfort in artistic expression. They're finding new ways to tell their story through a program called Mending Art.
"As a trauma survivor I've been able to get rid of a lot of the shame and guilt through my art and my drawings," says artist Karen Wilkie, "And it's not as dark and ugly as it used to be. It can be pretty, it can be peaceful." Her mixed-media piece shows a beach with bright blue waves, sand and seashells.
Now, their work is on display at ArtSpace in Hartford. 60 artists from the program will be featured, each of their pieces telling a story of recovery.
"Often times, especially for me in recovery, I feel like all of the negative information we get... Can be really overwhelming," says Frank Richo, whose politically charged, red vs. blue chess board is on display now. "...I wanted to take a look at a problem in America and look at it in a more lighthearted way."
Related Content: For World Mental Health Day, here are 6 easy ways to prioritize your mental health
The program has been offered by Mental Health Connecticut for people with a variety of conditions and has been growing rapidly for the past two years.
"The art in this show reflects that art is part of our wellbeing," says Amy Smith, director of the program. "...Individuals can use the arts in their recovery."
The show is more than a chance for the artists to express themselves. It's also a chance for the community to see a different side of mental health.
"I want to help the community break the stigma around mental health," Smith adds. "I think that through the arts, we start seeing the individual more than the illness and that's very important. Nobody wants to be labeled with a mental illness. They want to be seen as their unique selves."
Mending Arts will hold an opening reception on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at ArtSpace, located on 555 Asylum Ave. in Hartford.
Previous
Report shows annual domestic violence...
Next
Family members identify woman...
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Report shows annual domestic violence deaths holding steady
- Finding comfort through artistic expression with mending arts
- Surveillance video shows grown woman brutally attacking teen girl on CT Transit bus
- Crown Pizza owner helps catch cooking oil thieves
- Stefanowski addresses "gender gap"
- What's Right with Schools: Seymour H.S Electric Car Club
- Police chase leads to wild accident in Oakland
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Apocalyptic:' One Florida town demolished by Michael
The small Gulf Coast community of Mexico Beach was known as a slice of old Florida.Read More »
- NEW VIDEO: Helicopter tour of Mexico Beach, "It's gone"
- Drone video shows destruction in Panama City
- CT Red Cross volunteers assist with Hurricane Michael cleanup
- Hurricane Michael: An aerial view of destruction
- Periods of heavy rain, thunder on Thursday night
- More than 350k without power in Florida
- Hurricane Michael slams into Florida, charges into Southeast
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
State Police respond to serious crash in Haddam
Connecticut State Police are responding to a serious crash in Haddam.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Report shows annual domestic violence deaths holding steady
A new report shows the annual intimate partner homicide rate in Connecticut...Read More »
-
Finding comfort through artistic expression with mending arts
People living with mental health conditions all over Connecticut are finding...Read More »
-
Surveillance video shows grown woman brutally attacking teen girl on CT Transit bus
Disturbing video shows a grown woman violently beating, punching, even biting...Read More »
-
Crown Pizza owner helps catch cooking oil thieves
Pizza maker by day and crime fighter by night?Read More »
Video Center
-
Finding comfort through artistic expression with mending arts
People living with mental health conditions all over Connecticut are finding comfort with an art program through Mental Health Connecticut.Read More »
-
Biden endorses Lamont in Connecticut gubernatorial race
Former Vice President Joe Biden is lending his support to a candidate in Connecticut's governor's race.Read More »
-
Crown Pizza owner helps catch cooking oil thieves
Pizza maker by day and crime fighter by night?Read More »