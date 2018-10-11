Finding comfort through artistic expression with mending arts

(WTNH) - People living with mental health conditions all over Connecticut are finding comfort in artistic expression. They're finding new ways to tell their story through a program called Mending Art.

"As a trauma survivor I've been able to get rid of a lot of the shame and guilt through my art and my drawings," says artist Karen Wilkie, "And it's not as dark and ugly as it used to be. It can be pretty, it can be peaceful." Her mixed-media piece shows a beach with bright blue waves, sand and seashells.

Now, their work is on display at ArtSpace in Hartford. 60 artists from the program will be featured, each of their pieces telling a story of recovery.

"Often times, especially for me in recovery, I feel like all of the negative information we get... Can be really overwhelming," says Frank Richo, whose politically charged, red vs. blue chess board is on display now. "...I wanted to take a look at a problem in America and look at it in a more lighthearted way."

The program has been offered by Mental Health Connecticut for people with a variety of conditions and has been growing rapidly for the past two years.

"The art in this show reflects that art is part of our wellbeing," says Amy Smith, director of the program. "...Individuals can use the arts in their recovery."

The show is more than a chance for the artists to express themselves. It's also a chance for the community to see a different side of mental health.

"I want to help the community break the stigma around mental health," Smith adds. "I think that through the arts, we start seeing the individual more than the illness and that's very important. Nobody wants to be labeled with a mental illness. They want to be seen as their unique selves."

Mending Arts will hold an opening reception on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at ArtSpace, located on 555 Asylum Ave. in Hartford.