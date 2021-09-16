Finishing touches taking place during the renovation project of the Hartford Public Library

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A big renovation project is almost finished at the Hartford Public Library. There’s less than a month until the grand opening of the newly expanded branch of the library.

On Thursday, a new sign went up outside, but it’s only part of what will make it special to the community.

Final touches are still being made to the new location, which was once home to the old Lyric Theatre. So, once the doors swing open, what can you expect?

“A large program room, service library,” said Bridget Quinn, President & CEO of Hartford Public Library.

The library is a $12.5 million project and has been going on since 2019. At 13,000 square feet, it promised to be the largest branch library in Hartford. Board members describe the building as a comeback for the community.

“We are hoping that this will reinvigorate this community. In fact, a project is going on right down the street,” said Greg Davis, Chair of Hartford Public Library Board of Directors.

Part of the renovation includes a new sign that hangs outside on the Park Street side of the building.

“The new sign that went up [on Thursday] is a nod to its theatrical history. It looks like a marquee and it will illuminate at night, welcoming people to this location,” Davis said.

To mark the grand opening of the new public library, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on October 2.