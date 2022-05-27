HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A fire engulfed a Hartford home on Friday morning, which officials said left one family displaced.

Hartford firefighters said they were dispatched to flames that had erupted in a home on Natick Street in the early morning. They responded to the incident and said they were able to contain the fire quickly.

The fire is currently under investigation and Hartford’s Special Services Unit said it is working with the American Red Cross to assist the family that is displaced.

There were no reported injuries in the fire, according to official statements.