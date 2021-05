The air conditioners are going to be on full blast this weekend with summer-like heat and humidity on tap for Saturday and Sunday. Expect a mix of high and mid-level clouds today with highs in the low 80s at the shoreline to upper 80s inland. You'll notice a little humidity as well, so it'll feel more like it's in the low 90s inland. I can't rule out a stray shower or storm this afternoon, but most towns will stay dry. There could be another passing shower or storm Sunday afternoon as a cold front crosses the region. We'll watch for the possibility of an isolated strong or severe storm.

This Afternoon: Partly sunny with a chance of a hit-or-miss thundershower. Warm and humid with highs in the low to upper 80s.