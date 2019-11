HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple companies are on scene for an active fire on Warner Street in Hartford Wednesday afternoon, according to Hartford Fire Department.

Three people were sent to the hospital with injuries.

Companies are on scene on Warner Street with a working fire. #HFFLOCAL760 pic.twitter.com/3D1FLemmw0 — IAFF Local 760 (@HartfordFire760) November 27, 2019

News 8 has a crew on the way to this active scene. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.