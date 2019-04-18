Hartford

Fire crews respond to large house fire in South Windsor

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 05:36 AM EDT

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) - South Windsor firefighters responded to a heavy house fire late Wednesday night. 

The South Windsor Fire Department were disptched to 11 Pam Lane at 8:23 p.m. on Wednesday for a reported structure fire. According to firefighters, the fire engulfed the home and caused severe damage. Officials eventually put out the fire with help from other departments including Manchester, Broad Brook, and Vernon. 

Fire crews say that all residents of the home were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Cause of the fire is unknown at this time and an investigation is underway.

