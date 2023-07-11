SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The South Windsor Fire Department responded after a tractor trailer rolled-over on Interstate 291 in South Windsor Monday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the tractor-trailer rolled-over on Interstate 291 Westbound to the Interstate 91 Southbound ramp around 2:30 p.m. The roll-over caused the ramp to close through 7:30 p.m.

Fire crews assisted with a fluid spill and assisted in closing the ramp with state police.

The tractor-trailer driver sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters found a dog at the scene, named Duchess, and kept them busy and hydrated until animal control arrived. The dog was not injured.