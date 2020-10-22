Hartford firefighter injured fighting blaze at a home on Zion Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One firefighter was injured as fire crews in Hartford tackled a blaze at home on Zion Street Wednesday night.

Hartford Fire Department reports to News 8, the call came in around 9 p.m. for a second alarm fire in a two-family home at 237 Zion Street.

The home is a 3-story building on the back side of Trinity College.

When fire crews arrived there was smoke showing from the front and the sides of the home.

Firefighters went in and were able to knock down the blaze quickly.

News 8 has learned that, while inside the building fighting the blaze, one firefighter’s foot went through the floor up to his leg. His unit was able to free him and get him out of the building.

He was checked out by EMS and taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses tell News 8 he was “fist-pumping” and saying he was OK.

No civilian injuries were reported.

The fire was declared “under control” at 9:27 p.m.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Stay with WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.