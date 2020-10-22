 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Hartford firefighter injured fighting blaze at a home on Zion Street

Hartford

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One firefighter was injured as fire crews in Hartford tackled a blaze at home on Zion Street Wednesday night.

Hartford Fire Department reports to News 8, the call came in around 9 p.m. for a second alarm fire in a two-family home at 237 Zion Street.

The home is a 3-story building on the back side of Trinity College.

When fire crews arrived there was smoke showing from the front and the sides of the home.

Firefighters went in and were able to knock down the blaze quickly.

News 8 has learned that, while inside the building fighting the blaze, one firefighter’s foot went through the floor up to his leg. His unit was able to free him and get him out of the building.

He was checked out by EMS and taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses tell News 8 he was “fist-pumping” and saying he was OK.

No civilian injuries were reported.

The fire was declared “under control” at 9:27 p.m.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Stay with WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford firefighter injured fighting blaze at a home on Zion Street

News /

Orkin lists Hartford as one of 'rattiest' cities in US; pandemic could be affecting rat population

News /

Severely injured motor scooter rider found in canal in Suffield

News /

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz tours Mobile Mammography unit, urges breast cancer screenings amid pandemic

News /

Southington middle school going remote until Oct. 28 after COVID case causes 20 teachers to self-quarantine

News /

Hartford police K-9 'Radar' receives protective vest to keep him safe while on duty

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss