HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An early Sunday morning fire in Hartford has damaged a house on Westland Street in the north end of the city.

Firefighters were called to the home at 55 Westland Street around 2:30 a.m. and remain on scene but were wrapping up around 7 a.m.

At this time there is no word on injuries, how many if anyone has been displaced or the cause.