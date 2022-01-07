Fire destroys two-unit condo building in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-unit condo building on Hollister Way South in Glastonbury is a total loss after a fire Friday night.

The road and entire area was blocked off while firefighters battled the blaze.

Glastonbury Fire Chief Michael Thurz said there were some slips and falls but no serious injuries. He said all occupants from both units got out safely.

Thurz said a 911 call came in from the property owner. He said the fire affected both units of the building. News 8 was told it started as a chimney fire.

Conditions were difficult outside with the cold weather and a lot of ice.

“It’s a cold night here, obviously we’re in winter,” Thurz said. “These are some of the elements that we have to face, which adds another challenge to any type of firefighting because once you have water on the ground, it automatically freezes. We had a couple people fall down there, thank God nobody got injured.”

They brought in a city bus so firefighters could go in and get warm.