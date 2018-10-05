Fire displaces several residents in South Windsor condo complex Video

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) - Dozens of residents are now displaced after a fire breaks out in a South Windsor condo complex.

Just before 9:00pm, Thursday, crews were dispatched to 18 Cinnamon Springs Drive. The South Windsor Fire Department was able to contain the fire to the first floor before it spread to the second.

Nearly 60 firefighters responded to the scene, including those from Broadbrook and Vernon. Both Fire and EMS from Manchester also assisted during the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Windsor, Ellington, and East Hartford Fire Departments covered the rest of South Windsor while the town's entire fleet responded to the fire.

Officials say 24 residents are now displaced because of the fire. Red Cross is assisting those affected on the scene.