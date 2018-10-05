Hartford

Fire displaces several residents in South Windsor condo complex

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 11:03 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 07:55 AM EDT

Fire displaces several residents in South Windsor condo complex

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) - Dozens of residents are now displaced after a fire breaks out in a South Windsor condo complex. 

Just before 9:00pm, Thursday, crews were dispatched to 18 Cinnamon Springs Drive. The South Windsor Fire Department was able to contain the fire to the first floor before it spread to the second. 

Nearly 60 firefighters responded to the scene, including those from Broadbrook and Vernon. Both Fire and EMS from Manchester also assisted during the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time. 

Windsor, Ellington, and East Hartford Fire Departments covered the rest of South Windsor while the town's entire fleet responded to the fire. 

Officials say 24 residents are now displaced because of the fire. Red Cross is assisting those affected on the scene. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center