NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews battled a house fire on Belden Street in New Britain Wednesday morning, which left five people displaced.

The flames erupted in a two-and-a-half-story, wood-framed house just after 4 a.m. It was a two-family home, that had two people living on the bottom floor and three people living upstairs. Officials said there were also a couple of pets living in the building, which were safely removed.

Fire officials said that the home is now uninhabitable, which has left the five residents displaced. No injuries resulted from the flames, however.

Crews from New Britain put out the blaze just before 5 a.m., according to officials.

