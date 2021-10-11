Fire Marshal investigating cause of fire at senior complex in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fire Marshal is on scene investigating the cause of a fire at a senior complex on Main Street Monday night.

The fire is out now. Firefighters told News 8 the fire started in a lower-level apartment in the building. They said heavy fire was pouring out the windows of that apartment when they got to the scene.

They were able to get hoses into the unit and knock the fire out quickly. They told News 8 they had to bring firefighters in from neighboring towns to help put out the fire as they went door to door checking on residents.

Firefighters were able to get everyone out of the building, which houses the elderly and people with disabilities.

There was one man in question, the man whose unit caught fire. Neighbors told News 8 he was brought out on a stretcher.

“He definitely looked like he had smoke inhalation. They were pumping his chest and he did not look very well, he did not look like he was moving at all,” one person said.

“We used part of the building that was unaffected to keep residents and shelter them in place. We did have some folks in wheelchairs who were stuck in stairwells and we were able to help them out,” said Assistant Chief Steve Halsup of the East Hartford Fire Department.

The fire department says most of the people will be able to return to the building tonight.