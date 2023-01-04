WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a fire truck on I-91 South in Windsor Locks partially shut down the highway on Wednesday morning.

State police said that just after 4 a.m., a parked and unoccupied fire truck was struck by another vehicle on the roadway near exit 40. The fire truck was on the scene for an unrelated incident when it was hit, police said.

Injuries were reported at the scene, and one person was transported to a local hospital.

Due to the collision, the right three lanes of the highway are shut down between exits 40 and 38A. Officials are asking that travelers in the area use extra caution and expect delays.

Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions in the area: