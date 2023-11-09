SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A fire truck was struck while responding to a crash on Interstate 84 in Southington Wednesday night.

Crews responded to a report of a crash around 10 p.m. on I-84 West between Exits 33 and 32. When firefighters arrived, they followed Standard Operation Procedures and positioned fire trucks around the scene.

While the crew was on the scene, a passenger vehicle struck Engine 12, which was blocking the accident scene. This caused minor damage to the fire truck and no injuries to the occupants of the crew.

Officials said there are a minimum of two fire trucks at every highway incident to protect the scene, victims and first responders.