HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Night owls in Connecticut may have had a chance to see a fireball skirting the sky on Tuesday morning.

Although NASA has yet to release information on the potential fireball, 21 sky watchers reported it to the American Meteor Society. Those include people in Hartford County, along with people in Marlborough, near Andover, in New London and close to Tolland.

Submitted photos show a fireball streaking across the sky at about 1:45 a.m.

People in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia also reported sightings.