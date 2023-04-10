HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter camp hosted by Hartford HealthCare taught girls CPR, gave Stop the Bleed training and had them explore a medical helicopter — all in efforts to get them excited about future careers as first responders.

The camp was created a decade ago to teach girls what it takes to be a firefighter, police officer or EMT.

“It’s always great to see female involvement, females wanting to be a part of it, and I think it’s important to show, especially young women, that we’re strong enough, we’re capable,” said Tessa Harrington, an EMS instructor.

Adam Dawidczyk, a registered nurse who works on LIFE STAR, explained what it’s like to be on the crew.

“It’s nice to speak to young people, to give them the encouragement that they need,” he said. “You go in every day not knowing what you’re going to find or what you’re going to expect.”