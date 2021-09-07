Firefighter injured while battling duplex fire on Talcottview Road in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter from Blue Hills Fire Department was injured while battling a fire on Talcottview Road in Bloomfield Tuesday, according to Blue Hills Fire Department Chief Willie Jones.

Jones confirmed firefighters from Blue Hills Fire Department and Bloomfield Fire Department responded to a fire in a duplex at 14 Talcottview Road.

Jones said firefighters made an interior attack on the fire in the second-floor bedroom and contained the fire to the room of origin.

He said the injured firefighter is being evaluated.