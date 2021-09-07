Firefighter injured while battling duplex fire on Talcottview Road in Bloomfield

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter from Blue Hills Fire Department was injured while battling a fire on Talcottview Road in Bloomfield Tuesday, according to Blue Hills Fire Department Chief Willie Jones.

Jones confirmed firefighters from Blue Hills Fire Department and Bloomfield Fire Department responded to a fire in a duplex at 14 Talcottview Road.

Jones said firefighters made an interior attack on the fire in the second-floor bedroom and contained the fire to the room of origin.

He said the injured firefighter is being evaluated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Veterans and Diversity Hiring Expo held at Dillon Stadium in Hartford on Tuesday

News /

Head of the Class: Hartford teacher has a goal to do more than just building brains of her students

News /

Driver crashes through Hoffman's Gun Center in Newington, allegedly robs store

News /

Hartford Healthcare doctor discusses Flu Shots

News /

Car prices soar amid the pandemic, experts don’t expect them to improve anytime soon

News /

Man transported to hospital following shooting on Collins Street in Hartford

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss