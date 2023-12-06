EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter suffered minor injuries Wednesday after falling down the stairs while battling a house fire in East Hartford.

Crews responded to a house near Elmer Street, less than five minutes from the fire department.

Fire officials said a firefighter fell down the stairs as he went to the basement, prompting a mayday call. He was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The fire displaced six people. A dog died in the blaze, and a cat is unaccounted for.

Fire officials told News 8 that the blaze started in the basement. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.