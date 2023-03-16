MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are battling a fire on Thursday at an apartment complex in Manchester, according to authorities.

Officials said the fire began at 1:30 in the afternoon at the Aspen Woods Apartment Complex on Buckland Street.

The fire spread to multiple units, according to Manchester Fire Chief Daniel A. French.

Fire officials said 20 apartment units were impacted by the fire.

The residents were able to safely get out of the apartment, according to authorities.

A firefighter was treated for a medical problem during the blaze, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.