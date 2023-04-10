HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A demonstration is underway that highlights the dangers that firefighters face while on the job.

The annual ‘FireOps’ program is returning to Hartford Monday.

The event demonstrates the dangers and responsibilities of firefighters to elected officials.

This year’s training is more important than ever, as the state’s fire services is hoping new legislation will be passed.

The legislation would offer new protections and give firefighters the proper health coverage.

FireOps is organized by the Uniformed Professional Fire Fighters Association of Connecticut.

Elected officials will participate in the regular duties of firefighters, using hose lines and performing vehicles extrication operations.

It will all be done while wearing protective equipment, structural gear, and a self-contained breathing mask.

The Association is fighting for lawmakers to pass presumptive cancer coverage through workers’ compensation.

According to the organization’s president, firefighters face an increased risk of contracting occupational cancer, with some types being two to three times higher than the general population.

For example, recent reports show forever chemicals in firefighters’ protective gear.

This event was originally designed by the International Association of Fire Fighters and has been hosted around the country, with 48 states having already enacted this type of coverage.

And that this legislation would protect those who protect everyone else.