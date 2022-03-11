NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart believes fires at a church and a synagogue in the city Friday night are connected and were intentionally set.

Stewart said a call came in at Congregation Tephereth Israel on Winter Street and within 45 minutes, another call came in for a fire at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church on Franklin Square.

Within a half hour of that call, a burglar alarm was set off at St. Joseph Church down the road on South Main Street.

“So obviously, somebody, you know… I mean you can do the math and put two and two together. I’m no fire marshal and I’m no investigator but I think everybody kind of gets the hint of what’s going on here,” Stewart said.

There were no injuries, according to the mayor’s office.

The synagogue has not been active in quite some time, Stewart said, but St. Matthew’s has an active parish.

There was significant damage to floorboards at the front of the synagogue on Winter Street, Stewart said, while damage was “much more minimal” at St. Matthew’s.

“Our police department is actively looking and investigating to try to see if we can find the culprit,” Stewart said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that this is absolutely, it’s alarming. We’re not quite sure what the connection is. It’s just, it’s unnerving.”

Members of New Britain’s Polish community recently received threats over fundraisers held for Ukraine. Stewart said neither of the two Ukrainian churches in the city were the targets of this. At this time, she does not believe there is a connection between Friday’s fires and the threats that were sent out.

Police will be doing security checks on every church in the city for the remainder of the night.

Extra police staff will be in on the weekend at the events that are happening in the city and at the churches so people feel comfortable going to Sunday masses.

“We’re gonna have a busy weekend not just for the fire department but the PD as well in New Britain,” Stewart said.

The fire marshal’s office and the New Britain Fire Department are investigating the fires at both locations.

