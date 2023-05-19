MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-family home was on fire Friday morning in Manchester.

A two-story home was on fire at 17 West Street. The worst of the damage was reportedly to the left side of the building. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the fire chief said it may have started in a bush outside the home.

Red Cross is reportedly on the scene to help the 14 people who have been displaced. Two injuries have been reported. Someone was removed from the home on a stretcher, and a firefighter was loaded into an ambulance for minor injuries.

The 8th Utilities District also responded to this three-alarm call.

