NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Four firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Newington Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the home on Audubon Avenue around 4 p.m. The occupants were able to get out uninjured.

Adjacent homes were also damaged by the flames and smoke.

Newington’s Mayor Beth Delbuono tells News 8 that the injured firefighters are expected to be okay and she praised their bravery and willingness to put their lives on the line.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.