NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews in Newington have knocked down a fire in a residential building on Robbins Avenue early Thursday morning.

Officials said the call came in around 4:30 a.m. There are no injuries reported from civilians or fire personnel.

The building was engulfed in flames, but no other structures were exposed to the flames.

Robbins Avenue is closed between Main Street and Audubon Avenue as a result of the fire.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.