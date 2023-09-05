BROAD BROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Broad Brook Fire Department helped to rescue a horse that became trapped under a fence on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Fire crews responded to a home after receiving a call regarding an older horse that became stuck under a fence after it slipped and fell at 10:20 a.m.

Officials said the horse had fallen into a position where it was unable to get up on its own, due to its age and the outside terrain.

The Warehouse Point Fire Department to assisted with the rescue to provide extra manpower.

Firefighters help to rescue the trapped horse. (SOURCE: Broad Brook Fire Department))

Firefighters were able to work alongside the horse’s owner to maneuver the house out from underneath the fence by dragging it gently up the hill, where it was able to get up on its own.

The Warehouse Point Fire Department said the outcome could have been much worse due to the heat and the horse’s age.

There were no injuries to the horse or fire crews, according to the Broad Brook Fire Department.