PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are responding to a fire at Clean Earth, a soil treatment facility, in Plainville Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, the smoke from the flames could be seen in the next town.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

No other information has been confirmed.

News 8 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information comes in.