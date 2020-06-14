Firefighters trapped in home ablaze in Windsor make it out, home still burning

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:
firetruck_generic_1523647153519.jpg

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two firefighters were trapped in a home ablaze in Windsor Sunday afternoon, Windsor Fire confirmed.

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire at 2 p.m. at a ranch house at 61 Park Avenue in Windsor.

Windsor Police has since reported the two firefighters have made it out of the home, but fire crews are still fighting the blaze.

There is no information regarding injuries or what started the fire as of yet.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

'Wipe Out COVID' event collects cleaning products for families in need

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'Wipe Out COVID' event collects cleaning products for families in need"

Suffield police identify victim of accidental drowning on Congamond Lake

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Suffield police identify victim of accidental drowning on Congamond Lake"

Senator Blumenthal says he's listening to protesters to help make a change in Washington

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator Blumenthal says he's listening to protesters to help make a change in Washington"

Faith community demands change; governor joins lawmakers to talk about race relations

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Faith community demands change; governor joins lawmakers to talk about race relations"

Department of Correction Commissioner Rollin Cook to leave position on July 1

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Department of Correction Commissioner Rollin Cook to leave position on July 1"

Clergy members call for police accountability in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Clergy members call for police accountability in Hartford"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss