Firefighters trapped in home ablaze in Windsor make it out, home still burning

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two firefighters were trapped in a home ablaze in Windsor Sunday afternoon, Windsor Fire confirmed.

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire at 2 p.m. at a ranch house at 61 Park Avenue in Windsor.

Windsor Police has since reported the two firefighters have made it out of the home, but fire crews are still fighting the blaze.

There is no information regarding injuries or what started the fire as of yet.

