1  of  2
Breaking News
Tom Brady confirms he’s headed to Tampa Bay Buccaneers First Enfield resident tests positive for corornavirus
Closings
There are currently 29 active closings. Click for more details.

First Enfield resident tests positive for corornavirus

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:
enfield_map_1523647146463.jpg

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Enfield announced that a local resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Town officials reported it to the North Central District Health Department Thursday. The infected individual is 26-years-old.

“We have been watching the transmission of COVID-19 through the state and were expecting this”, stated Mayor Mike Ludwick.

It is not clear at this time if this case is counted among the 159 cases already confirmed in Connecticut.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Member of CT House of Reps. tests positive for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Member of CT House of Reps. tests positive for coronavirus"

New Haven, Hartford, Hamden and Bridgeport mayors order social gatherings be limited to 10 people during coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven, Hartford, Hamden and Bridgeport mayors order social gatherings be limited to 10 people during coronavirus outbreak"

Hartford mayor announces 4 police officers test positive for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford mayor announces 4 police officers test positive for coronavirus"

Hartford mayor announces 4 police officers test positive for coronavirus, prohibits gatherings of more than 10

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford mayor announces 4 police officers test positive for coronavirus, prohibits gatherings of more than 10"

Hartford HealthCare: Tele-health services

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford HealthCare: Tele-health services"

Coronavirus Alert: Protecting the elderly and visitor restrictions

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Alert: Protecting the elderly and visitor restrictions"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss