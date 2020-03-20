First Enfield resident tests positive for corornavirus

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Enfield announced that a local resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Town officials reported it to the North Central District Health Department Thursday. The infected individual is 26-years-old.

“We have been watching the transmission of COVID-19 through the state and were expecting this”, stated Mayor Mike Ludwick.

It is not clear at this time if this case is counted among the 159 cases already confirmed in Connecticut.

