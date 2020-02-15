1  of  2
Breaking News
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Bridgeport Police: 14-year-old held in Barnard College student death
Live Now
Countdown to Daytona: Four drivers emerge as betting favorites to win Sunday’s Daytona 500

First-ever Great Donut Challenge road race held in West Hartford

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of people conquered the freezing temperatures for the love of running and doughnuts Saturday morning at the Great Donut Challenge.

The race was held on a 3.25-mile course along the streets of West Hartford with three doughnut stops on the route.

At the stops, runners had to draw cards to determine whether they had to eat a doughnut, carry a doughnut or continue to the next stop without a donut. Runners had to eat all of their doughnuts before crossing the finish line.

Owen Kutscher, the race director of the Great Donut Challenge, said, “People love doughnuts, people love running. Those two have always kind of gone hand in hand, and we’ve seen evidence of that right now! 250 people showed up.”

This is the first year Fleet Feet in West Hartford has put on this event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Great Donut Challenge in West Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Great Donut Challenge in West Hartford"

Suspect in custody after hitting officer with car, leading police on multi-town chase

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect in custody after hitting officer with car, leading police on multi-town chase"

Police have suspect who hit officer with car in custody

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police have suspect who hit officer with car in custody"

Neighbors support police arrest of Bloomfield kennel owner charged with animal cruelty, her family says police lied

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighbors support police arrest of Bloomfield kennel owner charged with animal cruelty, her family says police lied"

Man claims God wanted him to befriend Fotis Dulos to learn about Jennifer's disappearance, 'end the horrible drama quickly'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man claims God wanted him to befriend Fotis Dulos to learn about Jennifer's disappearance, 'end the horrible drama quickly'"

State politicos excited about New Hampshire primary results

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State politicos excited about New Hampshire primary results"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss