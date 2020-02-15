First-ever Great Donut Challenge road race held in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of people conquered the freezing temperatures for the love of running and doughnuts Saturday morning at the Great Donut Challenge.

The race was held on a 3.25-mile course along the streets of West Hartford with three doughnut stops on the route.

At the stops, runners had to draw cards to determine whether they had to eat a doughnut, carry a doughnut or continue to the next stop without a donut. Runners had to eat all of their doughnuts before crossing the finish line.

Owen Kutscher, the race director of the Great Donut Challenge, said, “People love doughnuts, people love running. Those two have always kind of gone hand in hand, and we’ve seen evidence of that right now! 250 people showed up.”

This is the first year Fleet Feet in West Hartford has put on this event.