First Night Hartford ready to ring in the New Year thanks to corporate donations

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s one of Connecticut’s biggest ways to ring in the new year. But, this year, First Night Hartford at Bushnell Park, got some help from Hartford’s business community that will allow the entire community to celebrate the ushering in of 2020.



“Historically the city was able to be a bigger role but with the city’s financial troubles it’s been a challenge for a lot of the major events in the city but the community — the corporate foundation, the corporate community foundations, have come in to make it happen,” said Jeff Devereux, First Night Hartford’s Event Coordinator.

Devereux didn’t mention how much it costs to run First Night Hartford or how much money organizers were able to raise after reaching out to businesses.

But, people in Hartford who News8 spoke with are glad the effort worked.

“Because it gives everybody something to do and bring things and people back to Hartford,” said Donnie May.



“It only happens once a year and 2020’s gonna be good year and I think everybody should have a good time and get together and have a big party here,” said Rich Vicino.

Devereux says First Night is a family fun event with activities for the kids and the whole family to enjoy starting at 2pm Tuesday. Those activities include skating at the rink at Bushnell Park and crafts at nearby museums.

There are concerts at night. Fireworks blast off twice — once at 6pm (News8’s Suzie Hunter will lead the crowd) and another time at midnight (Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will lead the countdown to 2020).

Organizers promise a good time and worked hard to keep the costs down for people of all ages.

“It’s free from (ages) zero to two,” Devereux said. “From 3 to 15 it’s three dollars, and 16 plus it’s twelve dollars and you can get your tickets at FirstNightHartford-dot-org and local triple-A stores.”

For more information, be sure to head to FirstNightHartford.org.