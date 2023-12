HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you want to ring in the new year, but don’t want to have to stay up for the clock to hit midnight? First Night Hartford is offering an earlier option for people who aren’t night owls.

The event will return this Sunday to welcome in 2024 at Bushnell Park. Firework shows will be at both 6 p.m. and midnight. There will also be activities, live performances and other events.