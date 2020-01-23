First-responders compete in wing-eating contest for charity

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — What’s football without wings? With the big game approaching, some first-responders in Manchester got a head start on the party.

It was Police vs. Fire at a Manchester Stop & Shop Wednesday — and five minutes to eat as many wings as they could.

The flavor: barbecue. The prize: $1,000 for charity.

The contestants: Firefighter Matt Leroux and Officer Ricardo Tavares — both eating competition rookies.

“We watched some YouTube videos on how to eat the drumsticks in a typewriter type method,” said Leroux, “so it was research well spent.”

That preparation paid off when he was declared the winner after eating 2.7 pounds of wings in the five minutes.

“Anytime we can beat the police officers in town is a victory for us,” he said. The prize money and wings were both donated by Stop and Shop.

The runner-up gets money, too — $250 dollars.

Tavares raised money for Sgt. Steven Bresciano, who was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer: “We want to do whatever we can to help his family and help him.”

Leroux’s charity of choice, Rebuilding Together, puts money right back into the community: “We see people in need and who need help and we’re a big part of doing that in the community,” he said.