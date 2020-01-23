Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules

First-responders compete in wing-eating contest for charity

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — What’s football without wings? With the big game approaching, some first-responders in Manchester got a head start on the party.

It was Police vs. Fire at a Manchester Stop & Shop Wednesday — and five minutes to eat as many wings as they could.

The flavor: barbecue. The prize: $1,000 for charity.

The contestants: Firefighter Matt Leroux and Officer Ricardo Tavares — both eating competition rookies.

“We watched some YouTube videos on how to eat the drumsticks in a typewriter type method,” said Leroux, “so it was research well spent.”

That preparation paid off when he was declared the winner after eating 2.7 pounds of wings in the five minutes.

“Anytime we can beat the police officers in town is a victory for us,” he said. The prize money and wings were both donated by Stop and Shop.

The runner-up gets money, too — $250 dollars. 

Tavares raised money for Sgt. Steven Bresciano, who was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer: “We want to do whatever we can to help his family and help him.”

Leroux’s charity of choice, Rebuilding Together, puts money right back into the community: “We see people in need and who need help and we’re a big part of doing that in the community,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

First responders compete in wing eating competition for charity

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders compete in wing eating competition for charity"

Innovative therapy for adolescents & teens coping with intense emotional distress

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Innovative therapy for adolescents & teens coping with intense emotional distress"

State Senate Democrats announce "A Healthy Connecticut" agenda, will address insulin costs, insurance

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State Senate Democrats announce "A Healthy Connecticut" agenda, will address insulin costs, insurance"

MLK Day celebrated by state leaders and the public at state house in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "MLK Day celebrated by state leaders and the public at state house in Hartford"

Is the governor's transportation bill stalled?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Is the governor's transportation bill stalled?"

Hartford police arrest man in 2017 homicide

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford police arrest man in 2017 homicide"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss