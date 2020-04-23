First responders honor healthcare workers providing care for Eastern CT

Breaking News
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — As the wave of coronavirus cases sweep across Connecticut, first responders took a moment out of their day on Thursday to honor doctors and nurses at Manchester Memorial Hospital, who are now working harder than ever during this pandemic.

These doctors and nurses are putting their lives on the line to provide care to the greater Manchester community and all of Eastern Connecticut.

The first responders took a moment to say thank you with a drive-by salute from Police, Fire, and EMS crews across the region.

In Hartford County, they’re now seeing the 3rd highest numbers of Coronavirus cases in the state. The doctors here are tired so they say this moment was really special for them.

Dr. Lily Singhaviranon from Manchester Memorial Hospital said, “Everybody’s just dedicated. They just want to take care of patients. I don’t see anybody running away.”

The hospital system has brought in extra ventilators, moved staff from Rockville to Manchester. All in an effort to gear up for this wave of coronavirus patients.

CEO of Eastern Connecticut Health Network Deborah Weymouth said, “They are here day in and day out they are committed. You know honestly at this point they are tired. They’re working hard. And the patients keep coming and we will still continue to be here.”

This sign of respect and admiration is just what these health workers need to keep going.

Chief Nursing Officer Mary Powers said, “Today. Just this. It’s humbling. But it’s like a bright spot in what otherwise can be a very difficult time.”

