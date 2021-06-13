Five arrested in connection to three car crashes in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Five people have been arrested in connection to three car crashes that occurred Sunday.

Glastonbury Police said the five people riding in a stolen BMW were involved in a crash on Main Street around 4 p.m. They later crashed on Route 17, which caused the BMW to become disabled.

The suspects fled the scene on foot and then called for a ride share car. 

Police said the suspects stole the ride share’s vehicle and crashed that vehicle at Glastonbury High School before leading police on a foot chase. 

Police took all five into custody, two juveniles and three young adults.  They are currently investigating whether or not the suspects were also involved in multiple reports of attempted vehicle and garage burglaries that were reported Sunday afternoon in South Glastonbury. 

This is still a very active investigation. 

