HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot dead at a nightclub in Hartford early Sunday morning.

According to police, five people were shot at a nightclub at 451 Franklin Ave. The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police have not named suspects at this time. There is no word on the injuries of the four others shot. Major crimes division is on the scene.

Anyone with information should call Hartford police tip line at 860-722-TIPS.