Five suspects in custody after shooting incident in Hartford, police pursuit ending in Windsor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Five suspects are in custody and four people are injured after a shooting incident in Hartford Thursday evening.

Hartford Police report the shooting incident under investigation began at Garden and Nelson Street in Hartford. Four victims were struck by gunfire.

Police say a “well-controlled pursuit” of the suspects led police through neighboring towns and ultimately ended in Windsor.

In the area of Palisado Ave. a suspect vehicle was found in a wooded area. Five suspects are now in custody.

Lt. Boisvert of HPD told News 8, “We got a call that there were five masked gunmen in the woods in the back. Ultimately they were located hiding in a swampy area and taken into custody.”

Police say three of the victims are in stable condition. Another is in surgery. Police believe the suspects could be connected to a shooting earlier this week.

State Police are assisting in the investigation.