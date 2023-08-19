ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – An Enfield girl, who turned five today, has been missing for 7 weeks according to a Silver Alert put out by Connecticut State Police on Saturday.

Ilana Sanchez-Martinez was reported missing on June 29. It’s not clear why a Silver Alert has been issued for her 7 weeks after she was last seen. It does not indicate if she is with an adult or not.

She is decribed as white / hispanic, brown hair, green eyes. She is 3 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. She also has a birthmark on her back. The clothing she was wearing at the time she was last seen is unknown.

We have reached out to Enfield Police but have not received any other information on the case.

Anyone with information on her wearabouts is asked to call the Enfield Police at 860-763-6400.