Flag of Poland flies over State Capitol for Polish Constitution Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The flag of Poland is flying high over the state capitol in Hartford Monday.

May 3 is Polish Constitution Day. It’s the 30th year that Connecticut has celebrated the event at the capitol.

Connecticut is the only state in the nation that marks the occasion.

Among those on hand for the celebration was Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, whose grandparents came to Connecticut from Poland.

“They instilled in us a very strong work ethic, as well as an appreciation for our catholic faith and our cultural traditions,” Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz said.

Per capita, Connecticut has the third largest Polish-American population in the nation.