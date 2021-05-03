Flag of Poland flies over State Capitol for Polish Constitution Day

Hartford

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The flag of Poland is flying high over the state capitol in Hartford Monday.

May 3 is Polish Constitution Day. It’s the 30th year that Connecticut has celebrated the event at the capitol.

Connecticut is the only state in the nation that marks the occasion.

Among those on hand for the celebration was Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, whose grandparents came to Connecticut from Poland.

“They instilled in us a very strong work ethic, as well as an appreciation for our catholic faith and our cultural traditions,” Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz said.

Per capita, Connecticut has the third largest Polish-American population in the nation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Flag of Poland flies over State Capitol for Polish Constitution Day

News /

Babies born at Saint Francis Hospital to get Hartford Yard Goats-branded onesies

News /

Hartford-Brainard Airport temporarily closed after single-engine plane came off runway

News /

Teen injured following moped crash at Rockwell Park in Bristol

News /

This Week in CT: Reentering society after prison; Stopping Hartford violence

News /

Hundreds gather at governor's mansion demanding 'recovery for all' from pandemic

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss